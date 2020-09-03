UrduPoint.com
GDA Anti-encroachment Drive Starts From Sumanda Khatta Lake

GDA anti-encroachment drive starts from Sumanda Khatta lake

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Thursday kicked off anti-encroachment operation in Samundar Khatta lake on the orders of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

According to the GDA spokesperson Ahsan Hameed, the operation was started around Sumandar Khatta Lake with heavy machinery and demolished concrete structures that were built by the encroachers.

He further said that the operation was jointly conducted by the GDA, district administration and police department.

Besides, permanent buildings, cabins and pushcarts around the lake were being removed, he added.

The spokesperson stated that encroachment in Galyat would not be tolerated and all permanent and temporary structures would be demolished following the PHC directives. He urged the people to cooperate with them.

During the first day of operation, the GDA demolished several cabins, rooms and a restaurant.

The owners of the buildings staged a protest against the anti-encroachment drive and tried to stop the operation.

Ahsan Hameed told that the operation would continue till the complete clearance of the Sumandar Khatta lake and the report in that regard would be submitted the PHC.

