UrduPoint.com

GDA Approves Tourism Policy For Gwadar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 11:16 PM

GDA approves tourism policy for Gwadar

The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has approved a new tourism policy through its governing body in order to revamp and develop the sector to increase the revenue

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has approved a new tourism policy through its governing body in order to revamp and develop the sector to increase the revenue.

The construction work on the eco-tourism resorts, establishment of sea food restaurants, ferry services, beach parks, floating jetties and rest area was in full swing with allied facilities to cater the needs of local and foreign tourists visiting its beautiful coastal line.

Talking to APP, an official of the GDA said that the work on the renovation of old buildings and archaeological sites had started to preserve the ancient civilization, and history of Gwadar city with the aim to promote tourism.

"Under the plan, dilapidated buildings will be restored for tourists to recall history, culture and heritage of the port city", he added.

He said Gwadar had a lot of potential to generate tourism opportunities, adding that there was a dire need to have a constructive approach for exploring the hidden beauty of the city.

He said the GDA would initiate new projects to further develop tourist facilities, hotels, rest houses and restaurants to provide relevant information to the visitors.

The official remarked that the boosting of tourism in the province would generate more jobs for the local community.

Related Topics

Gwadar Jobs

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses the signing of a new ..

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses the signing of a new series of performance agreeme ..

1 hour ago
 China Ready to Mend Trade Ties With Australia - Co ..

China Ready to Mend Trade Ties With Australia - Commerce Minister

2 minutes ago
 Humanitarian assistance sent to Turkiye on orders ..

Humanitarian assistance sent to Turkiye on orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar ..

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Sh ..

Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah expresses grief on loss of ..

2 minutes ago
 Jesse Marsch sacked by Premier League strugglers L ..

Jesse Marsch sacked by Premier League strugglers Leeds

2 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace calls on st ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace calls on states, institutions to support ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.