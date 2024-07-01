Open Menu

GDA Cancels Lease Agreement Of Dadi Jawari Park, KIU Hanging Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 09:38 PM

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Gilgit Development Authority (GDA) has canceled the lease agreement with Gold Roof Pvt. Ltd. for the management of Dadi Jawari Park and KIU Hanging Park Danyore Bridge, effective immediately.

Despite repeated notices and reminders, Gold Roof Pvt. Ltd.

failed to address public complaints regarding the dilapidated condition and poor management of the parks. The GDA exercised its powers under the Gilgit-Baltistan Development of Cities Act-2020 and canceled the lease agreement.

The decision aims to ensure the upkeep and maintenance of public spaces, enhancing the quality of life for citizens. The GDA will take over the management of the parks to restore their original charm and provide better facilities to visitors.

