GDA ceases Ayubia Chairlift, declares dangerous for riding

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Friday declared the Ayubia chairlift dangerous for tourists and stopped its operation till the replacement of the installation.

This was stated by the Director General GDA Raza Ali Habib in a press statement. He further said that the Ayubia chairlift was no longer safe for human life and running a chairlift in such conditions is a huge risk for precious lives. Raza Ali Habeeb said that the current chairlift was installed in 1965 and was declared extremely dangerous by WPK International firm in 2019.

The DG disclosed that the Ayubia chairlift has spent 20 -25 more years than its life, during the current tourism season they had seen an unprecedented influx of tourists which was four times more than the capacity of the chairlift.

GDA has also directed the contractor of the Ayubia chairlift to increase safety measures as human lives are more important than any other thing, he said.

Raza Ali Habib said that on the basis of Austria international consultant company WPK they had decided to cease the operation of the Ayubia chairlift with immediate effect and would reopen it after replacement of old installation with new modern and state of the art machinery, the new chairlift would be safer and would also provide comfort to the tourists.

Ayubia Chairlift was the first of its kind recreation facility in Pakistan which was constructed in 1965, in addition to riding trails, hiking places, picnic spots where the chairlift takes the tourists to a nearby peak for a view of beautiful forested hills.