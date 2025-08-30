Open Menu

GDA Chief Reviews Key Development Projects In Gwadar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 11:10 PM

GDA chief reviews key development projects in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Director General of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Moin-ur-Rehman Khan, conducted an extensive inspection of multiple infrastructure and civic development projects across the port city.

Accompanied by Chief Engineer Haji Syed Muhammad and other senior officials, Khan received detailed briefings at each site, said a news release.

The inspection visit included major initiatives such as the Shabi causeway on Marine Drive, ongoing road construction, the expansion of Dam-e-Zar Road, the Makki Mosque–Mulla Fazil Chowk corridor, the sewerage treatment plant, public parks, the GDA workshop, the proposed Jant Bazaar, and Suragdill ground.

During the visit, Khan directed engineers and contractors to uphold the highest standards of quality and ensure timely completion. Stressing that these projects are financed through public funds, he underscored the importance of transparency and accountability to deliver tangible benefits to the community.

Expressing concern over delays in certain projects, Khan acknowledged the resulting inconvenience to residents and urged immediate corrective action to accelerate progress and avoid further disruption.

