GDA Chief Reviews Key Development Projects In Gwadar
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 11:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Director General of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Moin-ur-Rehman Khan, conducted an extensive inspection of multiple infrastructure and civic development projects across the port city.
Accompanied by Chief Engineer Haji Syed Muhammad and other senior officials, Khan received detailed briefings at each site, said a news release.
The inspection visit included major initiatives such as the Shabi causeway on Marine Drive, ongoing road construction, the expansion of Dam-e-Zar Road, the Makki Mosque–Mulla Fazil Chowk corridor, the sewerage treatment plant, public parks, the GDA workshop, the proposed Jant Bazaar, and Suragdill ground.
During the visit, Khan directed engineers and contractors to uphold the highest standards of quality and ensure timely completion. Stressing that these projects are financed through public funds, he underscored the importance of transparency and accountability to deliver tangible benefits to the community.
Expressing concern over delays in certain projects, Khan acknowledged the resulting inconvenience to residents and urged immediate corrective action to accelerate progress and avoid further disruption.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GDA chief reviews key development projects in Gwadar1 minute ago
-
Police arrest 15 criminals,recover hashish,gutka in separate operations1 minute ago
-
Sindh CM orders strict monitoring of barrages, embankments51 minutes ago
-
Govt to ensure wheat availability after flood: Rana Tanveer1 hour ago
-
Gov’t to act against riverbank encroachments: Musadik Malik2 hours ago
-
Governor stresses urgent need for dams, supports flood relief efforts2 hours ago
-
Floods submerge 2,038 villages in Punjab, affect 1.5m people : senior minister2 hours ago
-
PMA pledges full support to Polio immunization drive2 hours ago
-
PFUJ holds platinum jubilee meeting2 hours ago
-
Technical guidance regarding crop management vital for farmers3 hours ago
-
High alert issues in WASA for prompt drainage of rainwater in city3 hours ago
-
DC says 14,500 people live around river banks in Hyderabad3 hours ago