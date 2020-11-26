GDA clears Abbottabad-Murree road for traffic as snowfall stops

(@FahadShabbir)

GALYAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has cleared Abbottabad-Murree road for traffic after the second spell of snowfall at the snowy resort of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came to a halt, on Thursday.

This was stated by spokesman Ahsan Hameed while talking to APP, he said all the resources were being utilized to facilitate the tourists, coming to visit the scenic valleys of Galyat from various parts of the country.

Ahsan said the snowfall in second spell was intermittent and of low intensity, allowing the GDA to clear the snow from roads in time.

He said a large influx of tourists was being expected on weekend as Galyat had received around two feet of snow and there was no forecast of further snowfall till second week of December.

He said the GDA had issued a travel advisory to inform the tourists and locals for travelling on slippery roads.

He urged the tourists to travel in daylight and use chains to tread on snow.

Ahsan said it was imperative for tourists to mechanically examine their vehicles prior to embarking on the Galyat's route.

He advised tourists to fill their fuel tanks during trip to Galyat.

The spokesman said the GDA Director General had directed all the officials to remain in field to facilitate the tourists and locals in the area.

