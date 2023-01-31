GDA clears snow from Murree road and restored traffic

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and C&W department Tuesday cleared the road connecting Abbottabad to Murree and restored all sorts of vehicular traffic.

GDA spokesperson informed the media that tourists could travel to Galyat without interruption as our teams have cleared snow from the road. He also advised tourists to avoid traveling early in the morning and after sunset.

GDA also issued a travel advisory for the tourists and directed them to avoid selfies while traveling and wrong parking. In case of any emergency tourists should contact Control Room from where they get help, assistance, and guidance.

During the seventh spell of snowfall during the current winter season Galyat and Thandyani received more than two feet of snow due to which all connecting roads including the main Murree road were completely blocked.

People from far-flung areas of Galyat have complained that their link roads have not been cleared yet and they are stuck in their houses. They have demanded from the district administration immediately clear snow from all connecting roads otherwise shortage of firewood, medicines and other necessities of life would increase.