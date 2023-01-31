UrduPoint.com

GDA Clears Snow From Murree Road And Restored Traffic

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 04:30 PM

GDA clears snow from Murree road and restored traffic

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and C&W department Tuesday cleared the road connecting Abbottabad to Murree and restored all sorts of vehicular traffic.

GDA spokesperson informed the media that tourists could travel to Galyat without interruption as our teams have cleared snow from the road. He also advised tourists to avoid traveling early in the morning and after sunset.

GDA also issued a travel advisory for the tourists and directed them to avoid selfies while traveling and wrong parking. In case of any emergency tourists should contact Control Room from where they get help, assistance, and guidance.

During the seventh spell of snowfall during the current winter season Galyat and Thandyani received more than two feet of snow due to which all connecting roads including the main Murree road were completely blocked.

People from far-flung areas of Galyat have complained that their link roads have not been cleared yet and they are stuck in their houses. They have demanded from the district administration immediately clear snow from all connecting roads otherwise shortage of firewood, medicines and other necessities of life would increase.

Related Topics

Shortage Snow Abbottabad Murree Road Traffic Media All From

Recent Stories

First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues ..

First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues to achieve exceptional result ..

34 minutes ago
 Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Qu ..

Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Quotation Gang

58 minutes ago
 Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

2 hours ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

3 hours ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

4 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.