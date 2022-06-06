UrduPoint.com

GDA Committed To Provide Best Infrastructure, Facilities: Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 10:02 PM

GDA committed to provide best infrastructure, facilities: Chairman

Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Chairman Mujeeb Ur Rehman Qambrani on Monday said the authority expedited old town rehabilitation plan of Gawadar to provide best infrastructure and provide every facility to masses of port city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Chairman Mujeeb Ur Rehman Qambrani on Monday said the authority expedited old town rehabilitation plan of Gawadar to provide best infrastructure and provide every facility to masses of port city.

With the support of Federal government, the project worth Rs 3.3 billion for old town rehabilitation of Gwadar was in full swing to set city on modern lines to end the sense of deprivation among the people of area, he said while talking to ptv.

The departments concerned were making all out efforts to expedite the infrastructure and development projects for its timely completion in Gwadar.

The federal government would be funded 67 shares of the total cost while Balochistan government would bear the remaining cost for the development of old town rehabilitation under the Gwadar development plan.

"Gwadar will emerge soon as economic hub across the globe," he added.

Under the plan, water drainage, supply and distribution of utility projects would be completed soon, besides ensuring the supply of clean drinking water to the port dwellers.

Qambrani said the water supply to Gwadar would be resolved in the short period of three months as desalination plant is also in progress to curtail the need of whole city.

He said the authorities asked to strictly adhere to Gwadar Master Plan while carrying out development and other public welfare projects in the city.

He said there were vast investment opportunities in every sector and comprehensive strategy would be adopted to attract investors in this regard.

