GDA DC Assures Full Protection Of Investors In Gwadar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Director General of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani on Thursday said that the authority would provide full protection to big and small investors and even those residing in Gwadar

Talking to APP, he said all the financial difficulties in the development of Gwadar have been removed.

"All the institutions are working in a coordinated manner and we will soon be able to develop Gwadar as a modern metropolitan corporation city," he added.

He said that the master plan for development of Gwadar has been completed and according to the new master plan, the old city of Gwadar would be restored. Besides, special attention was being paid to provision of basic facilities to the citizens.

The director general said that creation of tax free zone at Tehsil level was under consideration.

He said we have to work for the development of Gwadar.

