GDA Decides Not To Attend Multi-party Conference

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

GDA decides not to attend multi-party conference

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Spokesman Sardar Abdul Rahim on Wednesday announced that the party had decided not to attend PPP's multi-party conference to be held on Thursday at the Chief Minister House.

Addressing news conference at Karachi Press Club, Sardar Abdul Rahim said it seemed that the intentions of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members were not good and that GDA had not been formally invited to attend the multi-party conference.

Flanked by GDA Parliamentary Leader Hasnain Mirza, Sindh Assembly Member Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, Arif Mustafa Jatoi, Nand Kumar Goklani, Shehryar Mahar, the GDA spokesperson said that PPP had extended an invitation in the name of the Functional League.

"We asked them to give an invitation in the name of GDA however no positive response was received," he added.

The GDA leaders said that the PPP had been in power in Sindh for last 12 years, adding "The PPP is opposing in the federation but the opposition parties and leaders in Sindh are being ignored."They said that people were with GDA and it is with people, PPP should move away from hypocrisy and serve the people of Sindh. The issues raised by the PPP should be brought in the assembly, decisions are not taken in closed rooms.

