GDA DG Supervising All Relief Operation: Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2022 | 08:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Director General Raza Habib is supervising all the relief operation in the rain-snowfall hit areas by himself wherein 12 persons were killed and 29 other injured, spokesman Ahsan Hameed told media men.

He said snow clearance operations will continue throughout the night and Tourists stranded in Galyat and their vehicles have been rescued.

The hotel owners have been asked to keep the tourists inside their respective tourist hotels, the spokesman said. Tourists have also been banned from entering Galyat, the spokesman said. Tourists are urged to follow the directives of the administration and Galyat Development Authority, the spokesperson said. All roads in Galyat will be opened soon, spokesman said.

He said heavy machinery is being used to clear roads.

