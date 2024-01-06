Open Menu

GDA Establishes Tourism Committee To Encourage Investors

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM

GDA establishes Tourism Committee to encourage investors

QUETTA Jan 6 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Dawood Khan Khilji has established Tourism Committee to ensure an attractive environment for investment in the tourism sector of port city.

The Committee headed by Director Administration while the members include Director of Finance, Director of Urban Planning and others would take steps for the exploration the tourist spots and opportunities in Gwadar, said a news release here Saturday.

The GDA has already approved a comprehensive tourism policy through its governing body in order to revamp and develop the sector to increase the revenue.

The tourism policy has been formulated in view of the global and natural tourism importance of Gwadar, which includes the basic principles of local-private partnership, ease of doing business, innovation and sustainability, improving the quality of services and protecting the rights of tourists in Gwadar.

The initiative would also help the development of the tourism sector and the creation of employment opportunities.

The Tourism Committee would take into account the modern demands of tourism and evaluate the views and observations of various stakeholders and work towards achieving the overall strategic goals for the development of regional tourism.

Under the new strategy, employment opportunities will be provided in the tourism sector. In the future, new activities would be added to the tourism market along with regulating tourism activities.

The Tourism Policy of GDA has been prepared in accordance with international modern requirements and practices.

The tourism committee is responsible for setting up a tourism wing, manpower requirement and review of potential tourist destinations in Gwadar under the Master Plan.

In this regard, a case study would be conducted to assess the potential opportunities for promoting tourism in the area.

Gwadar which is naturally considered as the hub of tourism where there are many other opportunities including historical and cultural sites, clean beaches, seafood, food street, water sports, scenic views, ferry service and others.

The GDA is committed to develop the spots and ensure all facilities to cater the needs of local and foreign tourists visiting its beautiful coastal line.

