GDA expresses reservations over conduct of Senate elections in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Grand Democratic Alliance (DGA) leaders on Friday said that they had reservations over the conduct of Senate elections held in the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday.

They claimed that they have played an important role in the win of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement � Pakistan (MQM-P)'s candidates from Sindh for Senate elections.

GDA leaders including Barrister Hasnain Mirza, Shehryar Khan Mahar and Nusrat Sehar Abbasi stated this while talking to media persons on the premises of the Sindh Assembly building here.

They said that GDA supported PTI and MQM-P but their candidate for the Senate elections lost his seat.

GDA leaders claimed that six lawmakers tampered with their votes about which they demanded that they should be asked for such an act.

They requested the PM to hold an inquiry into the matter of their candidate who lost a general seat of the Senate.

The leaders said that they stand with the Prime Minister and had sent proofs of fiddling to the PM.