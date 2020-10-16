UrduPoint.com
GDA Gathered Only To End Corruption Cases: Andleeb Abbas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Andleeb Abbas on Friday said that the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) planned to gather in order to pump pressure on the government for ending corruption cases.

"The people would not be getting fool again by the corrupt politicians. These (politicians) had been deprived the country from resources and others since past four decades," she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said that the opposition parties could not achieve anything from its futile rallies and gatherings and there was no threat to the democratic system.

"Such elements have been exposed time and against and no one can divide Pakistani nation on the basis of ethnic, linguistic, religious or sectarian lines," she said.

She said the PTI leadership believed in democratic norms.

"We have not objected any democratic rallies, because the government was not afraid from the opposition parties' protest demonstrations as it had been struggling for 22 years against corrupt elements and mafia.

