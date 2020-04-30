UrduPoint.com
GDA Hands Over Safety Gears For Doctors Of Ayub Teaching Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:03 PM

GDA hands over safety gears for doctors of Ayub Teaching Hospital

The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) on Thursday provided safety kits to Ayub Teaching Hospital for safety of doctors against coronavirus

GALIYAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) on Thursday provided safety kits to Ayub Teaching Hospital for safety of doctors against coronavirus.

Director General GDA Raza Habib handed over the safety gears to Director of the hospital Ahsan Aurangzab.

The DG GDA appreciating efforts of the doctors and paramedics against coronavirus said they were performing frontline role in war against the contagion and people had acknowledged their contributions from core of heart.

The safety kit comprises masks, sanitizers, protective gloves, safety suit, walkthrough gates and other items.

The director Ayub Teaching hospital Ahsan Aurangzab expressed gratitude to the GDA for extending its support in this hour of trial.

He said such collaboration was a good step and it would bear fruit.

