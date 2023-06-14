UrduPoint.com

GDA Installs 141Km Pipelines To Supply Water From Nearby Dams

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 11:28 PM

GDA installs 141Km pipelines to supply water from nearby dams

The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has completed a project of installing a 141- kilometre long pipeline to supply water from nearby dams to the residents of Gwadar town

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has completed a project of installing a 141- kilometre long pipeline to supply water from nearby dams to the residents of Gwadar town.

The project of putting up a water pipeline from Swad and Shadi Kour Dam was initiated for the supply of clean drinking water and its fair distribution in the port city to resolve water crises in the area.

Director General GDA Mujeeb Ur Rehman Qambrani said in a tweet said that the pipelines from Swad and Shadi Kour Dam to Gwadar would successfully cater the water scarcity issue for the residents of Gwadar town.

A million gallons of water would be supplied to the local town daily through the pipeline to resolve water shortage on a permanent basis, DG added.

"New water connections are being provided to households. Sufficient water is available, even more than the daily demand," Qambrani noted.

The GDA has constructed four underground storage tanks in various parts of Gwadar City with a collective storage capacity of 10 million gallons.

Meanwhile, a desalination plant has been functional at Gwadar that would desalinate 1.2 million gallon seawater daily to cater for the needs of clean drinking water of the port city residents, an official of GDA told APP.

The multiple mega projects of Gwadar under the game-changer CPEC are expected to be completed during the current year which would benefit the people of the port city.

He further said that Gwadar Development Authority was making all-out efforts for the timely completion of the developmental projects especially clean drinking water.

All available resources would be utilized for the early completion of public welfare projects, he added.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Marriage Dam CPEC Gwadar From Million

Recent Stories

Turkey, Sweden, Finland, NATO Agree to Continue Co ..

Turkey, Sweden, Finland, NATO Agree to Continue Cooperation on Sweden's Alliance ..

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Baku on two-day official visit ..

8 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan visions to provide amenities to peo ..

CM Balochistan visions to provide amenities to people of province

7 minutes ago
 US Weekly Crude Stocks Up Nearly 8Mln Barrels Whil ..

US Weekly Crude Stocks Up Nearly 8Mln Barrels While Gasoline, Diesel Surge Too

3 minutes ago
 Environment activists smear paint on Monet work in ..

Environment activists smear paint on Monet work in Stockholm

3 minutes ago
 More than 20,000 promotions made from constable to ..

More than 20,000 promotions made from constable to DSP rank in 4 and half months ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.