GDA installs 141Km pipelines to supply water from nearby dams

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has completed a project of installing a 141- kilometre long pipeline to supply water from nearby dams to the residents of Gwadar town.

The project of putting up a water pipeline from Swad and Shadi Kour Dam was initiated for the supply of clean drinking water and its fair distribution in the port city to resolve water crises in the area.

Director General GDA Mujeeb Ur Rehman Qambrani said in a tweet said that the pipelines from Swad and Shadi Kour Dam to Gwadar would successfully cater the water scarcity issue for the residents of Gwadar town.

A million gallons of water would be supplied to the local town daily through the pipeline to resolve water shortage on a permanent basis, DG added.

"New water connections are being provided to households. Sufficient water is available, even more than the daily demand," Qambrani noted.

The GDA has constructed four underground storage tanks in various parts of Gwadar City with a collective storage capacity of 10 million gallons.

Meanwhile, a desalination plant has been functional at Gwadar that would desalinate 1.2 million gallon seawater daily to cater for the needs of clean drinking water of the port city residents, an official of GDA told APP.

The multiple mega projects of Gwadar under the game-changer CPEC are expected to be completed during the current year which would benefit the people of the port city.

He further said that Gwadar Development Authority was making all-out efforts for the timely completion of the developmental projects especially clean drinking water.

All available resources would be utilized for the early completion of public welfare projects, he added.