GDA Installs Mir Chakar Azam Rind's Statue In Gwadar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 07:26 PM

A statue of Mir Chakar Azam Rind was installed under the auspices of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A statue of Mir Chakar Azam Rind was installed under the auspices of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion of the unveiling of the statue by Director General of Gwadar Development Authority, Mujibur Rehman Qambrani said that Mir Chakar Khan Rind was holding an important place in Baloch history saying that from 1468 to 1565 AD, he was the great chief (Sardar) of Baloch.

Chakar Azam had helped the Mughal Emperor Hamayun to re-conquer the Subcontinent, he is also considered as a folk hero of Baloch people, he said and added, Mir Chakar is also an important character in the famous poem of Hani Shai Murid.

The DG said that his statue has been erected in Gwadar, the coastal city of Balochistan and the future economic center of the country which was installed in front of the GDA office next to Padizar Park on Marine Drive, an important highway of Gwadar.

GDA's installation of Mir Chakar Khan Azam Rind's statue in Gwadar was appreciated locally.

