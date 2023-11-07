Open Menu

GDA Intensifies Crackdown Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has scaled up crackdown against illegal housing schemes operating within the jurisdictions of the port city of Gwadar.

The GDA official told the media on Tuesday that the Authority had expedited its efforts against the land mafia operating illegally in the Gwadar.

On the complaints of the public, a crackdown has been launched in Dhor Ghati and other areas to contain unlawful practices that allures people of high profit and later deprives them of their hard-earned money, he said.

He said that in compliance with the directives of the DG GDA Dawood Khilji, the owner of the illegal housing schemes had been served legal notice. Besides, the district administration has also been asked to lodge an FIR against the violator.

Moreover, the official said the district administration has also been asked to stop mutation of the land not approved by the GDA.

The officials noted that GDA has uploaded the genuine housing schemes on its website. The public, they said, through media has several times asked to confirm the authenticity of the schemes from GDA before making any deal with the scheme owners.

The list of the schemes uploaded on the website of GDA is duly updated. It comprises those who have obtained NOC and fulfilled all requirement prescribed in the GDA rules.

The officials of the Authority have called upon the public to inform GDA about any such scheme operating in Gwadar without obtaining NOC and fulfilling the required procedure.

