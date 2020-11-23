UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GDA Issues Travel Advisory Amid Second Snowfall Spell

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:50 PM

GDA issues travel advisory amid second snowfall spell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Monday issued a travel advisory for tourists and locals' safety after the mountainous area received second snowfall of the season, dropping the mercury to freezing point.

The GDA, in its advisory, urged the locals and tourists to avoid travel amidst the snowfall to ensure their own and others safety.

Citing the weather report, the authority said intermittent snowfall in the area was likely till Thursday. Therefore, the tourists should use chains over tyres to tread on snow.

It also exhorted the tourists to travel in daylight due to slippery roads.

Talking to APP, the GDA spokesmen said heavy machinery had been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the area by ensuring timely removal of snow from the roads.

He said Galyat was expected to draw tourist influx amid second spell of snowfall, therefore vehicles' mechanically fit were advisable.

The spokesman said it was imperative for tourists to mechanically examine their vehicles prior to embarking on the Galyat's route.

He advised tourists to fill their fuel tanks during trip to Galyat.

The spokesman said the GDA Director General had directed all the officials to remain in field to facilitate the tourists and locals in the area.

\395

Related Topics

Weather Snow Vehicles Traffic All From

Recent Stories

Daraz ranks as the Number 1 App on Google Play Sto ..

35 seconds ago

‘Sir Viv Richard is the best thing ever happened ..

9 minutes ago

Emirates crowned Best Airline and Best Long-Haul A ..

18 minutes ago

Ithra Dubai launches Deira Enrichment Festival

21 minutes ago

Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi launches the 2020 Labo ..

21 minutes ago

Fakhar Zaman out from national squad touring New Z ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.