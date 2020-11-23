GDA issues travel advisory amid second snowfall spell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Monday issued a travel advisory for tourists and locals' safety after the mountainous area received second snowfall of the season, dropping the mercury to freezing point.

The GDA, in its advisory, urged the locals and tourists to avoid travel amidst the snowfall to ensure their own and others safety.

Citing the weather report, the authority said intermittent snowfall in the area was likely till Thursday. Therefore, the tourists should use chains over tyres to tread on snow.

It also exhorted the tourists to travel in daylight due to slippery roads.

Talking to APP, the GDA spokesmen said heavy machinery had been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the area by ensuring timely removal of snow from the roads.

He said Galyat was expected to draw tourist influx amid second spell of snowfall, therefore vehicles' mechanically fit were advisable.

The spokesman said it was imperative for tourists to mechanically examine their vehicles prior to embarking on the Galyat's route.

He advised tourists to fill their fuel tanks during trip to Galyat.

The spokesman said the GDA Director General had directed all the officials to remain in field to facilitate the tourists and locals in the area.

