UrduPoint.com

GDA Issues Travel Advisory For Snow Hit Galyat

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:30 PM

GDA issues travel advisory for snow hit Galyat

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Monday while issuing travel advisory through a press statement, directed tourists not to visit after sunset owing to and early morning below zero temperatures

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Monday while issuing travel advisory through a press statement, directed tourists not to visit after sunset owing to and early morning below zero temperatures.

During two days of continuous heavy snowfall, Galyat has received more than two feet of snow which have dropped the mercury up to -4 resulting in the roads being slippery. Although GDA, C&W, KPHA and district administration staff are working to clear the main Murree road and other roads of the area but still it is difficult to drive.

The GDA has directed the tourists and locals in its travel advisory to use tyre chains while traveling in Galyat, to help tourists GDA staff remains in the field for 24 hours.

Avoid car parking on the roadside for selfies and photography which can cause accidents. Use warm clothes and keep a stock of food items including biscuits and water.

On the other side, owing to the heavy snowfall most of the link roads in Galyat and Thandyani have been blocked and people are stuck in their houses. Besides, other necessities of life firewood, medicines and food items are also scarce and their prices are also high in the area.

Related Topics

Snow Water Murree Visit Road Car

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinop ..

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinopharm CNBG&#039;s new recombina ..

19 minutes ago
 Myanmar actor on junta wanted list jailed for 3 ye ..

Myanmar actor on junta wanted list jailed for 3 years

1 minute ago
 Charge d' Affaires of Afghan calls on Azam Swati

Charge d' Affaires of Afghan calls on Azam Swati

1 minute ago
 Citizen urges authorities to curbing one-wheeling

Citizen urges authorities to curbing one-wheeling

1 minute ago
 DC for early completion of vaccination dozes

DC for early completion of vaccination dozes

1 minute ago
 Iraq's top court ratifies election results

Iraq's top court ratifies election results

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.