GDA issues travel advisory for snow hit Galyat

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Monday while issuing travel advisory through a press statement, directed tourists not to visit after sunset owing to and early morning below zero temperatures

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Monday while issuing travel advisory through a press statement, directed tourists not to visit after sunset owing to and early morning below zero temperatures.

During two days of continuous heavy snowfall, Galyat has received more than two feet of snow which have dropped the mercury up to -4 resulting in the roads being slippery. Although GDA, C&W, KPHA and district administration staff are working to clear the main Murree road and other roads of the area but still it is difficult to drive.

The GDA has directed the tourists and locals in its travel advisory to use tyre chains while traveling in Galyat, to help tourists GDA staff remains in the field for 24 hours.

Avoid car parking on the roadside for selfies and photography which can cause accidents. Use warm clothes and keep a stock of food items including biscuits and water.

On the other side, owing to the heavy snowfall most of the link roads in Galyat and Thandyani have been blocked and people are stuck in their houses. Besides, other necessities of life firewood, medicines and food items are also scarce and their prices are also high in the area.