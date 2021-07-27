GDA issues travel advisory for tourists in view of heavy rains forecast

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Tuesday issued a travel advisory for the tourists and locals keeping in view heavy rain forecast from July 27 to 30 in the region.

According to GDA advisory, heavy downpours could trigger landsliding which can affect the traffic flow on main Murree Road and other connecting roads, tourists were also directed to avoid driving in the rain and dark.

GDA also instructed its staff to remain vigilant and stay in the field round the clock to tackle any untoward situation, they were also directed to ensure the presence of heavy machinery for road clearance in case of landsliding.

The tourists were advised to contact helpline 1422 for weather and roads related inquiries while they could also contact 03411112226 for any sort of help.

According to the Meteorological department heavy rain is expected in the Hazara division from July 27-30 which could trigger landsliding and flash floods, to tackle the situation during heavy downpours Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) also directed all departments concerned to be alert.