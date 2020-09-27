GDA Kicks Of "Rang Day Galyat" Drive

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Following the International Day of Tourism, Galyat Development Authority GDA) Sunday kicked off "Rang Day Galyat" drive , in which 75 students of National College of the Arts Lahore took part.

Talking to media persons, GDA spokesperson Ahsan Hameed said that 75 students from the College of Fine Arts were utilizing their art skills and making the old rusted cabins at different places at main Murree road Galyat.

He further said that during the beautification drive, the students were expressing their thoughts in the form of arts by making environment-friendly landscapes and pictures to attract the tourists.

On 30 different places, the students would perform their skills of painting on the old cabins that direly need maintenance and painting, Ahsan Hameed said.