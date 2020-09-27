UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GDA Kicks Of "Rang Day Galyat" Drive

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

GDA kicks of

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Following the International Day of Tourism, Galyat Development Authority GDA) Sunday kicked off "Rang Day Galyat" drive , in which 75 students of National College of the Arts Lahore took part.

Talking to media persons, GDA spokesperson Ahsan Hameed said that 75 students from the College of Fine Arts were utilizing their art skills and making the old rusted cabins at different places at main Murree road Galyat.

He further said that during the beautification drive, the students were expressing their thoughts in the form of arts by making environment-friendly landscapes and pictures to attract the tourists.

On 30 different places, the students would perform their skills of painting on the old cabins that direly need maintenance and painting, Ahsan Hameed said.

Related Topics

Lahore Murree Fine Road Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Stimulus packages to enable UAE to shift to more f ..

5 minutes ago

DHA announces implementation of Diagnosis-Related ..

6 minutes ago

Jebel Hafeet Reserve: A unique mountain environmen ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports acquires MICCO to become a leading ..

1 hour ago

Seven international startups bring new solutions a ..

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 97,450

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.