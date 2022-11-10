GDA, LAI hold rally in favour of armed forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Grand Democratic Alliance(GDA) and Larkana Awami Ittehad (LAI) on Wednesday took out a rally as an expression of solidarity with the armed forces.

The rally started from Kot Durab, Waleed Muhallah via Lahori Muhallah, Bunder Road, Pakistan chowk, Jinnah Bagh chowk and concluded in front of Press Club.

The rally was led by Barrister Kazim Ali Abbasi, Rafiye Ali Abbasi, Ali Hassan Dahani, Ali Gul Umrani and others.

The workers of the GDA and LAI who were holding placards, Pakistan national flags and banners, chanting slogans in favour of the Pak Army and armed forces and Pakistan Zindabad.

While addressing the participants of the rally, Barrister Kazim Ali Abbasi, Rafiye Ali Abbasi, Ali Hassan. Dahani, Ali Gul Umrani, Abdul Hafeez Samtio, Syed Imran Haider Shahand others said that the Pakistan Army has made immense sacrifices for the security of the country.

They said that at international and national levels some conspiratorial elements were constantly using derogatory language against the forces, which is hurting the hearts of 22 million people of Pakistan, but such conspiratorial elements should know that the people of Larkana, like the whole of Pakistan, are always with the Pakistan Army.

They said the soldiers of the Pak army are protecting the people and national borders by sacrificing their lives for the country and the people and their sacrifices can never be forgotten.

They said that the geographical situation of the world is such that Pakistan has great importance in it and conspiracies are being made against Pakistan from all sides through proxy war, but we will thwart such conspiracies with the Pakistan Army and cut the teeth of the enemies.

They said that the purpose of this rally today is to express solidarity with the Pak Army and we are ready to sacrifice our lives for the honor, dignity and glory of the Pak Army and our red line is the Pak Army for which we will go to any extent.

They demanded that domestic and international propaganda against Pakistan Army should be stopped, otherwise 22 million people of the country will come out on the streets and surround such propaganda elements.

The leaders said that the Pakistan Army's efforts to restore peace in the country in the dynamic leadership of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa are admirable.