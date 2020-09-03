UrduPoint.com
GDA Launches Crackdown Against Encroachment

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) ::Following the directives of Peshawar High Court, the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) has launched a major crackdown against encroachment and illegal buildings in various tourists resorts.

The spokesman of GDA Ehsan Hameed said that initially illegal buildings and encroachment in Samandar Khatta lake in Abbottabad were bulldozed, adding that GDA, district administration and police officials participated in the operation.

He said that as per the directives of PHC all the temporary cabins were also removed at the banks of the lake while encroachers were issued notices to refrain from any construction in future.

