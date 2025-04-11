GDA launches extensive operation to restore public spaces in Galyat

NATHIGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Following the special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Advisor on Tourism, Zahid Chanzeb, and Director General Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), Shahrukh Ali, a large-scale operation was launched to eliminate encroachments across the Galiyat region.

The operation was supervised by GDA’s Director Technical, Arsalan Shaukat, focused on removing illegal barriers and unauthorized constructions from public pathways, roads, and footpaths at various tourist spots.

GDA teams, equipped with heavy machinery, carried out the operation efficiently, clearing routes and restoring smooth passage for both locals and tourists.

Director Technical Arsalan Shaukat remained on-site to oversee the progress and ensure that the mission proceeded without hindrance.

Speaking to the media, Arsalan Shaukat reiterated the government’s commitment to preserving the natural beauty of Galiyat and enhancing tourist convenience.

He declared that no form of encroachment would be tolerated, and the current operation marked a significant step in a continued campaign. “These actions will persist without interruption to keep

Galiyat free from illegal structures,” he said.

The crackdown has been welcomed by local residents and visiting tourists, who expressed satisfaction over the improved accessibility and cleaner environment.

GDA officials also affirmed their resolve to take every necessary step to transform Galiyat into a model tourist destination.