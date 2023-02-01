UrduPoint.com

GDA Launches Paid Internship Programme For Graduates

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 12:30 AM

GDA launches paid internship programme for graduates

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Gwadar Development Authority (GPA) has launched a paid internship programme for graduates to give them practical training through ongoing projects in the port city.

GDA Director General Mujeeb Ur Rehman Qambrani announced the development on his Twitter handler.

The programme will be run by the GDA that will provide a unique experience to graduates or diploma holders and prepare them for the job market by equipping them with the required skills.

Internship for graduates under 30 years of age and domiciled in Balochistan can apply for the programme. The duration of the paid internship will be six months.

Related Topics

Balochistan Twitter Job Gwadar Market

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

33 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

13 minutes ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

13 minutes ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

53 minutes ago
 Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting ap ..

Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

13 minutes ago
 64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.