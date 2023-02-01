GDA launches paid internship programme for graduates

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Gwadar Development Authority (GPA) has launched a paid internship programme for graduates to give them practical training through ongoing projects in the port city.

GDA Director General Mujeeb Ur Rehman Qambrani announced the development on his Twitter handler.

The programme will be run by the GDA that will provide a unique experience to graduates or diploma holders and prepare them for the job market by equipping them with the required skills.

Internship for graduates under 30 years of age and domiciled in Balochistan can apply for the programme. The duration of the paid internship will be six months.