GDA launches Plant for Pakistan drive in Nathiagali

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) on Tuesday organized a function regarding Plant for Pakistan at Nathiagali Governor House.

Rescue Emergency Officer Fahad Ali Masood, Director General GDA, Tehsil Mayor Sardar Shuja Nabi, and officers from various departments also participated in the ceremony.

While speaking on the occasion Rescue Emergency Officer Fahad Ali Masood said that the people of Galiyat should prove themselves as dutiful Pakistanis by participating in the plantation campaign of the GDA.

He further said that do your duty by planting at least one tree in the plantation drive because trees ensure the elimination of environmental pollution, trees not only keep the air clean but are also useful for physical and mental development.

The emergency officer while highlighting the importance of the plantation drive said that planting trees and making Pakistan green and green, raise future generations in a healthy environment.

Fahad Ali Masood said that one person one plant can grow fascinating dense forests and green gardens and it can change the fate of the country and make a green and beautiful Pakistan.