GDA Leader Calls On Governor Imran Ismail

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:27 PM

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) central leader Irfanullah Khan Marwat on Monday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Sindh Governor House

They discussed ongoing projects of the Federal government and overall political and economic situation in Sindh province.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the federal government wanted to take all stakeholders on board for the development of the province.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan desired the involvement of all political representatives in resolution to problems of the people in wider interest of the province.

GDA leader Irfanullah Khan Marwat said that they would continue supporting the federal government for the resolution to the issues of the province.

