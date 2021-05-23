UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GDA Leader Demands End Of Political Interference In Police Force.

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 10:20 PM

GDA leader demands end of political interference in police force.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Grand Democratic Alliance's (GDA) General Secretary Ayaz Latif Palijo while expressing condolence over martyrdom of three policemen during a police operation against dacoits in Shikarpur district, has demanded an end to political interference in the police force.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Palijo said the provincial government should stop backing the feudal lords who patronize the gangs of robbers, kidnappers and dacoits.

"The people of Sukkur and Larkana divisions are in danger due to the rising crimes and worsening law and order situation," he observed.

He said dozens of people had been killed last week in separate tribal clashes in the two divisions.

"Sindh is being reduced to a center of tribal feuds and lawlessness," he lamented.

Palijo said it was alarming to notice that the dacoits were laced with the advanced weaponry while the provincial police was comparatively ill equipped.

The GDA's leader, who also heads Qomi Awami Tehreek (QAT) party, called for launching a well planned and coordinated operation in the riverbed areas of the Indus river which had become dens of such outlaws.

He said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the judiciary should play a role to restore law and order in Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Police Law And Order Pakistan Awami Tehreek Sukkur Larkana Alliance Shikarpur Sunday Murad Ali Shah Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Co ..

42 minutes ago

57 minutes ago

Hope Probe set to commence two-year science missio ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs ADBO of AQU Communication ..

2 hours ago

Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a ..

3 hours ago

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.