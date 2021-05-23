GDA leader demands end of political interference in police force.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Grand Democratic Alliance's (GDA) General Secretary Ayaz Latif Palijo while expressing condolence over martyrdom of three policemen during a police operation against dacoits in Shikarpur district, has demanded an end to political interference in the police force.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Palijo said the provincial government should stop backing the feudal lords who patronize the gangs of robbers, kidnappers and dacoits.

"The people of Sukkur and Larkana divisions are in danger due to the rising crimes and worsening law and order situation," he observed.

He said dozens of people had been killed last week in separate tribal clashes in the two divisions.

"Sindh is being reduced to a center of tribal feuds and lawlessness," he lamented.

Palijo said it was alarming to notice that the dacoits were laced with the advanced weaponry while the provincial police was comparatively ill equipped.

The GDA's leader, who also heads Qomi Awami Tehreek (QAT) party, called for launching a well planned and coordinated operation in the riverbed areas of the Indus river which had become dens of such outlaws.

He said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the judiciary should play a role to restore law and order in Sindh.