GDA Leader Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi Arrested

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM

GDA Leader Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi arrested

Former Federal Minister and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi has been arrested from the Naushahro Feroze session court on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Former Federal Minister and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi has been arrested from the Naushahro Feroze session court on Monday.

According to reports, Former MNA had obtained bail in a firing case near Khanwahan, but was taken into custody by local police in connection with another case as he left the court.

