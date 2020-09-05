UrduPoint.com
GDA Leader Sadruddin Rashdi Calls On Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 09:26 PM

Leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Pir Sadruddin Rashdi Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Pir Sadruddin Rashdi Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters relating to politics and development works in Sindh province.

