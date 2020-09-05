GDA leader Sadruddin Rashdi calls on Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Pir Sadruddin Rashdi Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters relating to politics and development works in Sindh province.