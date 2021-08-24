UrduPoint.com

GDA Leaders Call On Governor Imran Ismail

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 04:36 PM

GDA leaders call on Governor Imran Ismail

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaders Member National Assembly Ghous Bux Mahar and Member Provincial Assembly Sindh Ali Gohar Mahar called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaders Member National Assembly Ghous Bux Mahar and Member Provincial Assembly Sindh Ali Gohar Mahar called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Tuesday.

They discussed development projects in Sindh, public issues and matters of mutual interests on the occasion, said a news release.

Both the GDA leaders briefed the Governor about the issues of their Constituencies.

Governor Imran Ismail gave assurance for resolving their problems on priority.

He said that all the ongoing projects were being ensured to be completed on time.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Governor Provincial Assembly Alliance All

Recent Stories

No compromise on clauses of Media Development Auth ..

No compromise on clauses of Media Development Authority bill: Fawad

5 minutes ago
 Hungary Ready to Sign New Long-Term Deal With Russ ..

Hungary Ready to Sign New Long-Term Deal With Russia's Gazprom - Foreign Ministe ..

7 minutes ago
 Hungary to Start Producing Russia's Sputnik V COVI ..

Hungary to Start Producing Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine in 2022 - Foreign ..

7 minutes ago
 Region’s largest food aid campaign distributes i ..

Region’s largest food aid campaign distributes initial 100 Million Meals world ..

17 minutes ago
 3-Days training workshop on "value chain analysis- ..

3-Days training workshop on "value chain analysis-identifying opportunities and ..

22 minutes ago
 Macao's retail sales value up 200 pct year on year ..

Macao's retail sales value up 200 pct year on year in Q2

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.