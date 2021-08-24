GDA leaders call on Governor Imran Ismail

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaders Member National Assembly Ghous Bux Mahar and Member Provincial Assembly Sindh Ali Gohar Mahar called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaders Member National Assembly Ghous Bux Mahar and Member Provincial Assembly Sindh Ali Gohar Mahar called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Tuesday.

They discussed development projects in Sindh, public issues and matters of mutual interests on the occasion, said a news release.

Both the GDA leaders briefed the Governor about the issues of their Constituencies.

Governor Imran Ismail gave assurance for resolving their problems on priority.

He said that all the ongoing projects were being ensured to be completed on time.