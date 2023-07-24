GDA, MQM-P delegations call on Governor

The delegations of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) called separately on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday

They, on the occasion, discussed the political situation in the Sindh province, the role of all stakeholders, the welfare of the people, federally-funded projects in the province and other issues of mutual interest.

The GDA delegation included Safdar Abbasi, Sardar Abdul Rahim, Hasnain Mirza and Nand Kumar.

The MQM-P delegation included Dr. Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, and Anis Qaimkhani.