Open Menu

GDA, MQM-P Delegations Call On Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 09:40 PM

GDA, MQM-P delegations call on Governor

The delegations of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) called separately on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The delegations of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) called separately on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday.

They, on the occasion, discussed the political situation in the Sindh province, the role of all stakeholders, the welfare of the people, federally-funded projects in the province and other issues of mutual interest.

The GDA delegation included Safdar Abbasi, Sardar Abdul Rahim, Hasnain Mirza and Nand Kumar.

The MQM-P delegation included Dr. Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, and Anis Qaimkhani.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Farooq Sattar Alliance All

Recent Stories

Babar Yousafzai visits PDMA's control room

Babar Yousafzai visits PDMA's control room

6 minutes ago
 NA Body to issue summons of VC IUB over female stu ..

NA Body to issue summons of VC IUB over female students scandal

6 minutes ago
 WHO to establish 26 labour rooms in flood-stricken ..

WHO to establish 26 labour rooms in flood-stricken areas of Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 Majority of Republican Voters Favor Trump as Party ..

Majority of Republican Voters Favor Trump as Party's Nominee in 2024 US Presiden ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana, DC Jacobabad distribute owne ..

Commissioner Larkana, DC Jacobabad distribute ownership certificates among the f ..

6 minutes ago
 Two suspects held in injured condition after encou ..

Two suspects held in injured condition after encounter

16 minutes ago
Police security on 6th Muharram

Police security on 6th Muharram

16 minutes ago
 Second Ethraa Career Fair supports banking, financ ..

Second Ethraa Career Fair supports banking, financial sector with 400 job openin ..

25 minutes ago
 UN Calls on 'All Sides' to Avoid Further Escalatio ..

UN Calls on 'All Sides' to Avoid Further Escalation After Drone Attack on Moscow

16 minutes ago
 Russian Children Rights Watchdog Unaware of Talks ..

Russian Children Rights Watchdog Unaware of Talks With Turks, Saudis on Ukrainia ..

16 minutes ago
 Man injured in blast in Quetta

Man injured in blast in Quetta

24 minutes ago
 Lawmakers highlight urgent constituency issues in ..

Lawmakers highlight urgent constituency issues in NA

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan