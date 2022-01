PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Monday said that the snow have been removed from Abbottabad-Nathiyagali road and the road cleared for all kind of traffic as well.

According to official communiqu issued by GDA, the Bagontar Baragali road is opened for two way traffic, Kalabagh to Nariyan road has also been cleared for traffic however one side of Nathiyagali Bazar road could be cleared for traffic while heavy machinery was removing snow from the road.

It further said that the road leading to Darwazakas and Tohidabad to Kandla road were still blocked due to heavy land sliding adding that Changagali Barian road, Changagali Tohidabad Single road were also cleared for traffic while work on Ayubia to Khanspur road was underway.