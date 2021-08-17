GDA recovers land from grabbers at Kharagali

(@FahadShabbir)

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Tuesday continued operation against encroachments where several concrete buildings were demolished.

Director-General GDA Raza Habib, in a press statement, said that the operation would continue till completion of the drive.

He further said that the land mafia would not be allowed to occupy government land under the guise of encroachment. The operation was continued with the support of the Revenue department, GDA officials and heavy machinery while the police force was also accompanied by the anti-encroachment drive team.

According to the GDA spokesperson, government land in Khaira Gali has been recovered from encroachers while five illegal buildings have been completely demolished during the operation. The anti-encroachment operation was supervised by BCA Anwar Zeb Khan and AC Galyat.

Raza Habib said that it was decided to expand the anti-encroachment drive in various areas of Galyat including Nathiagli, Donga Gali, Ayubia, Khanspur where people are suffering and land grabbers have seized vast areas.