GDA Restores 4 Historical Sites In Gwadar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 08:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) on Thursday has launched a project to restore four historical sites — including Padhgo, the Telegraph Office, the Portuguese Watchtower, and the Omani.
"Under the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan, the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) is focusing not only on modern urban development but also on the restoration of its historical heritage, DG GDA Shafqat Anwar Shahwani said.
The objective of this project is to preserve the city’s ancient culture and historical legacy, ensuring it is passed on to future generations.
As part of the Gwadar Old Town Restoration Project, four significant historical sites — including Padhgo, the Telegraph Office, the Portuguese Watchtower, and the Omani Fort — are being restored, DG said.
He noted that renowned archaeologist Dr Kaleemullah Lashari has been engaged to ensure that these historically important sites are restored to their original condition.
This initiative not only guarantees the preservation of the city’s ancient culture but also serves as an important effort to keep the remnants of the past alive alongside the city’s future development.
This project will not only boost local and international tourism but also highlight the historical background of the city.
It may be recalled that the the Federal government will fund 67 percent share of the total cost of the Old Town Restoration Project worth Rs 3.3 billion while the provincial government will bear the remaining amount.
APP/ask/umr
