Open Menu

GDA Restores 4 Historical Sites In Gwadar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 08:20 PM

GDA restores 4 historical sites in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) on Thursday has launched a project to restore four historical sites — including Padhgo, the Telegraph Office, the Portuguese Watchtower, and the Omani.

"Under the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan, the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) is focusing not only on modern urban development but also on the restoration of its historical heritage, DG GDA Shafqat Anwar Shahwani said.

The objective of this project is to preserve the city’s ancient culture and historical legacy, ensuring it is passed on to future generations.

As part of the Gwadar Old Town Restoration Project, four significant historical sites — including Padhgo, the Telegraph Office, the Portuguese Watchtower, and the Omani Fort — are being restored, DG said.

He noted that renowned archaeologist Dr Kaleemullah Lashari has been engaged to ensure that these historically important sites are restored to their original condition.

This initiative not only guarantees the preservation of the city’s ancient culture but also serves as an important effort to keep the remnants of the past alive alongside the city’s future development.

This project will not only boost local and international tourism but also highlight the historical background of the city.

It may be recalled that the the Federal government will fund 67 percent share of the total cost of the Old Town Restoration Project worth Rs 3.3 billion while the provincial government will bear the remaining amount.

APP/ask/umr

Related Topics

Gwadar May Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

3 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

3 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

5 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

6 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

6 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

7 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

7 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

7 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan