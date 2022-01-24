UrduPoint.com

GDA Restores Main Murree Road From Abbottabad To Nathiagali

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2022 | 08:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Despite heavy snowfall in Galyat during the 8th spell of the current season, Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Monday cleared Abbottabad Nathiagli Road for traffic.

According to the DGA spokesperson Ahsan Hameed during the three days Galyat has received more than 4 feet of snow where two-way traffic has been restored from Bagnotar to Bara Gali Road and snow slides have been removed twice from Chariyan.

He further said that Kala Bagh road from Bara Gali has been restored for two-way traffic while from Kala Bagh to Mochi Dhara road was also restored and from Mochi Dhara to Shangrila Chowk road was restored.

The singletrack was also restored in Nathiagli Bazaar while Darwaza Kas road is still closed due to heavy snow sliding, adding Ahsan Hameed said.

Changla Gali Barian Road has also been restored for two-way traffic, Tauheedabad Single road from Changla Gali has also been cleared while Kandla road from Tauheedabad has been closed due to heavy slides.

