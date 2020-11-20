GDA sponsored trip brings amusement for special people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has brought joy for at least 50 special people by arranging a trip to Nathia-Gali involving day-long recreational activities.

"We really enjoy after visiting wonderful places," Jabeen, a physically impaired girl from Abbottabad,said in a video posted by the GDA on its official pages of social networking sites.

The Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), who are students of the Created Opportunities Institute, extended their gratitude to the GDA for arranging a trip to the recreational spots.

"I have really enjoyed Zip-line ride," a voiceless boy from Abbottabad Muhammad Umar can be seen as saying in the video with urdu subtitle.

A blind girl said, "I really feel very sad because I cannot see the world which I know is very beautiful so each and every individual should contribute and make it clean and free from environmental hazards." Talking to APP, Komal Khan, an official of the Created Opportunity Institute, thanked the GDA for arranging a trip for more than 50 autistic students.

Meanwhile, the GDA spokesman said the initiative was meant to provide opportunity to the PWDs to participate in the recreational activities.

He said the trip included different activities such as zip line, baloons' shooting, a round trip of Nathia Gali town in tourist carts and rides of different swings at Harno.

The spokesman said as a part of its humanitarian efforts, the GDA had been taking multiple initiatives for since long to bring joy to the lives of marginalized sections of society. Adding further, he said construction of dedicated ramps were being ensured at every hotel and recreational spots in the area for their accessibility.

He said the GDA was not issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to those entities who failed to ensure the PWDs accessibility to their buildings.

An Autistic Expert, requesting not to be named said such trips were their right so that they could feel their happiness.

