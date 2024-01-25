GDA starts renovation, cleaning of parks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Environment Directorate of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has started work on cleaning of parks, renovating and preserving the pro­vincial horticulture

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Environment Directorate of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has started work on cleaning of parks, renovating and preserving the pro­vincial horticulture.

On the direction of Director General GDA Dawood Khan Khilji, the planting of trees has also been launched in the parks located in the port city of Gwadar, an official of GDA said here on Thursday.

Under the supervision of GDA Director Environment Fazal Shahswar, Deputy Director Abdul Rahim Baloch, Assistant Director Hamal Dashti, the renovation works would be completed with the support of civil society members and other institutions, he informed. The purpose of beautifying the parks was transforming the Gwadar into a top travel destination and tourist spot which would help attract domestic and international tourists towards this part of the region.

The official said that public parks would also be constructed on mod­ern lines in a bid to provide a rec­reational opportunity to the resi­dents of these areas.

The GDA would be responsible to maintain greenbelts, public parks, and playgrounds throughout the city, he said.

The GDA has taken various initiatives including the conservation of historical buildings, promotion of tourism, improvement of green belts between monuments, and roads, he said adding that plantation of trees would further improve the beautiful image of this city. The development works on the ongoing projects and rehabilitation of old town has been expedited, he stated. The official said that encroachments on the highways have been removed while the conservation work is in progress without any alteration to the historical buildings of national heritage.

He further stated that all the historical buildings would be restored to their original condition so that the national heritage could be preserved in a proper manner. He said that general public could visit the historical places with their family members.