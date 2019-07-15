GDA takes action against elements polluting environment in Galayat

Galayat Development Authority (GDA) Monday took action against the elements, who are polluting environment by throwing waste in open in scenic tourist resorts at Galayat and adjoining areas in Abbottabad district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Galayat Development Authority (GDA) Monday took action against the elements, who are polluting environment by throwing waste in open in scenic tourist resorts at Galayat and adjoining areas in Abbottabad district.

The GDA has imposed Rs 118,000 fine on people and hotel owners for spreading waste and dirt in Galayat.

Waste collection baskets were placed at Saiful Muluk, Naran and Kalam besides setting up of a sanitary camp in these areas as part of ongoing endeavours to make these tourist destinations clean. This campaign has been launched as part of awareness among people about importance of cleanliness.

The GDA has requested people not to throw waste in open and instead placed it in collection baskets.