GDA to organize three days snow festival in Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) on Thursday would organize three days long multi-locational snow festival in Galyat which would commence from 22nd January and conclude on 24th.

According to the GDA sources, the festival would be held with the aim to promote winter tourism in the region, it would include Skiing, snow hiking, snow tubing, bone fire, tug of war, snow camping, V-log, food stalls, snow cartoons and other events while to entertain the tourist music night would also be organized where renown singer and artist would participate.

The three days long festival would be held at different venues of Galyat including Nathiagali, Ayubia, Donga Gali, Khanaspur and Mushkpuri top to introduce the beauty and adventures of the area to the tourists and they enjoy the serene attraction of Galyat.

GDA organizes this event to promote winter tourism in Galyat and to attract tourists for this region, owing to the better planning and facilities during the current snowfall season the number of tourists has been increased as compared to previous years.

During the last year, GDA and Tourism Development Corporation of KPK jointly organized the snow festival where a record number of tourists across the country enjoyed the three days long festival.