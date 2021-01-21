UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GDA To Organize Three Days Snow Festival In Galyat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 10:00 AM

GDA to organize three days snow festival in Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) on Thursday would organize three days long multi-locational snow festival in Galyat which would commence from 22nd January and conclude on 24th.

According to the GDA sources, the festival would be held with the aim to promote winter tourism in the region, it would include Skiing, snow hiking, snow tubing, bone fire, tug of war, snow camping, V-log, food stalls, snow cartoons and other events while to entertain the tourist music night would also be organized where renown singer and artist would participate.

The three days long festival would be held at different venues of Galyat including Nathiagali, Ayubia, Donga Gali, Khanaspur and Mushkpuri top to introduce the beauty and adventures of the area to the tourists and they enjoy the serene attraction of Galyat.

GDA organizes this event to promote winter tourism in Galyat and to attract tourists for this region, owing to the better planning and facilities during the current snowfall season the number of tourists has been increased as compared to previous years.

During the last year, GDA and Tourism Development Corporation of KPK jointly organized the snow festival where a record number of tourists across the country enjoyed the three days long festival.

Related Topics

Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Music January Event From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

9 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

9 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

10 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

10 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.