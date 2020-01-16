GDA will remain strong ally with PTI: Jahangir Khan Tareen

(@fidahassanain)

The committee of the ruling PTI led by Jahangir Khan Tareen called on GDA members and announced “good news” for his party that GDA was still their ally.

According to the sources, a committee of the ruling PTI comprising Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Arbab and Jahangir Khan Tareen held meeting with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). Dr. Fehmida Mirza led the delegation of GDA and discussed all the issues with the government committee.

Taking to Twitter, Jahangir Khan Tareen said that the meeting with GDA delegation led by Dr. Fehmida Mirza successfully concluded and claimed that all the outstanding issues between GDA and the ruling PTI have been resolved.

He wrote: “P Khattak, Arbab S and I Just finished a very fruitful discussion with GDA delegation led by Dr Fahmida Mirza. There are no issues outstanding. GDA was , is and will remain a strong ally of PTI in our Coalition Govt. Together we will keep striving to build a new Pakistan,”.

MQM-P leaders and PML-Q leaders expressed reservations with the ruling PTI, saying that all the promises made with them by the PTI leadership were not fulfilled. Getting benefit of the situation, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also offered ministries to MQM-P with Sindh government and asked them to make PPP fall.

The ruling PTI is making efforts to keep all the allies intact and is ensuring them to fulfill their demands.