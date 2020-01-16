UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GDA Will Remain Strong Ally With PTI: Jahangir Khan Tareen

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:52 PM

GDA will remain strong ally with PTI: Jahangir Khan Tareen

The committee of the ruling PTI led by Jahangir Khan Tareen called on GDA members and announced “good news” for his party that GDA was still their ally.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2020) In latest development, Grand Democratic Alliance(GDA) will remain ally of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf as all outstanding issues between both sides have been resolved.

According to the sources, a committee of the ruling PTI comprising Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Arbab and Jahangir Khan Tareen held meeting with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). Dr. Fehmida Mirza led the delegation of GDA and discussed all the issues with the government committee.

Taking to Twitter, Jahangir Khan Tareen said that the meeting with GDA delegation led by Dr. Fehmida Mirza successfully concluded and claimed that all the outstanding issues between GDA and the ruling PTI have been resolved.

He wrote: “P Khattak, Arbab S and I Just finished a very fruitful discussion with GDA delegation led by Dr Fahmida Mirza. There are no issues outstanding. GDA was , is and will remain a strong ally of PTI in our Coalition Govt. Together we will keep striving to build a new Pakistan,”.

MQM-P leaders and PML-Q leaders expressed reservations with the ruling PTI, saying that all the promises made with them by the PTI leadership were not fulfilled. Getting benefit of the situation, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also offered ministries to MQM-P with Sindh government and asked them to make PPP fall.

The ruling PTI is making efforts to keep all the allies intact and is ensuring them to fulfill their demands.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Twitter Fahmida Mirza Alliance All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking T ..

5 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler receives UNICEF Regional Director

8 minutes ago

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Proposes L ..

18 minutes ago

Evaluations begin for &#039;Tolerance Award&#039; ..

23 minutes ago

Russian Lower House Approves Mishustin's Nominatio ..

18 minutes ago

Berlin Says Conference Rare Chance to Secure Lasti ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.