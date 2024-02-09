Open Menu

GDA’s Ghulam Dastgir Wins PS-40 Seat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Candidate Ghulam Dastgir has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-40 Sanghar-I constituency by securing 56,345 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Naveed Dero of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) who bagged 52,923 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 50.93 per cent.

