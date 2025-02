(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Grand Democratic Alliance's leader Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi, son of former caretaker Prime Minister Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi, was released from Nara Jail here on Friday on the order of Sindh High Court Larkana bench.

According to details, Jatoi was apprehended from Noushehro Feroze district on February 17 in a murder case but later around half a dozen more FIRs against him surfaced in a short span on 10 days.

He briefly spoke to the media after his release, saying that he was framed in fake FIRs.