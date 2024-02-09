GDA’s Syed Muhammad Rashid Shah Wins PS- 31 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Syed Muhammad Rashid Shah has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-31, Kahairpur-6, by securing 58,091 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Bachal Shah of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), who bagged votes 51,769.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 46.85 %.
