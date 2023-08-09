Open Menu

GDI Parliamentarian Group Calls On Chinese Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM

GDI Parliamentarian Group calls on Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The newly appointed Global Development Initiative (GDI) Parliamentarian group, a sub-group of the National Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) met Charged Affairs and acting ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Pang Chunxue here at the SDGs Secretariat on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Pang Chunxue congratulated the GDI group, especially Convener Taskforce and SAPM Romina Khurshid Alam for the innovative initiative and said that the embassy was ready to work closely with the group.

Adviser to the GDI, Shakeel Ahmed Ramay told the forum that the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization would act as adviser to the Group.

Ramay is also CEO of the Asian Institute of Eco-Civilization Research and Development.

