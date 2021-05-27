UrduPoint.com
GDP Growth To Be Witnessed 4.7 Percent Till End Of 2021: Khusro

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:21 PM

Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar Thursday expressed his hope that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth would be witnessed 4.7 percent till the end of 2021 year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar Thursday expressed his hope that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth would be witnessed 4.7 percent till the end of 2021 year.

The incumbent government was focusing and ensuring the sustainable economic growth through prudent policies, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the record improvement had seemed in agriculture and construction sectors to put the economy on right directions. Industrial growth and enhancing production were the priority agenda for sustainable economic development in the country, he added.

He said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had returned such loans during the ongoing tenure. Foreign loans, he said, were biggest problem for the country's economy.

Khusro said the national economy was improving and strengthening due to the government's prudent policies under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the last PML-N government had artificially stabled the rupee.

Replying to a question, he said the government had taken hard decisions on the conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

