GDP organizes one-day training session on child rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Group Development Pakistan on Friday organized a day-long training session on the "Child Sensitive Reporting for Journalists" with the aim to aim to to protect the child from harm of abuse.

Speaker on the occasion highlights the short term effects and long term effects of violence and abuse on children.

In short term effects power ,anger,fear increased anixty ,phobia ,night mars and difficulty concert rating.

The long term effects psychological problems including depressing situation.

Talking to ceremony Sharfat Ali, a practicing lawyer said that parents should play vital their role to avoid child abuse.

He said that for safeguard the children from harm the laws prevailing in the country but the issue is in their implementation.

He added that the Journalists should focus the practical example of child Sensitive Reporting with real case studies of TayyaBA( Domestic Worker abuse and violence Case) and Zainab Case (Rape and Murder) understandings and cyber crime act related to child rights.