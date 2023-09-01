Open Menu

Geelani's Anniversary: Pakistan Reaffirms Support To People Of Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Pakistan on Friday, while paying rich tribute to the life-long dedication of great Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for justice and freedom, reaffirmed its support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan on Friday, while paying rich tribute to the life-long dedication of great Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for justice and freedom, reaffirmed its support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in her weekly press briefing, told the media that Syed Ali Shah Geelani was a true voice and face of the Kashmiris' struggle for their rights and freedom.

"Today is the second death anniversary of the iconic Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani. He breathed his last in a long-drawn house arrest on 01 September 2021. In a horrific act, his dead body was snatched by the Indian occupation forces from his family, and hurriedly buried in a graveyard in the absence of his family and friends.

His family and friends were not allowed to pay their final respects or bury him in a graveyard of his choice," the spokesperson recalled.

She said the late Geelani's unflinching commitment to the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, in the face of persistent persecution and tremendous personal hardship, had inspired generations of Kashmiris in resisting the occupation and tyranny.

Geelani would be remembered for his matchless sacrifices and unconditional love for Kashmir and for Pakistan, she added.

"Today, we pay rich tribute to his life-long dedication for justice and freedom, and reaffirm our support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. We also urge the Government of India to give unhindered access to his family and followers to his final resting place," the spokesperson remarked.

