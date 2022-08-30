UrduPoint.com

Geelani's Legacy Continues To Dominate Political Life In IOK: Altaf Hussain Wani

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Geelani's legacy continues to dominate political life in IOK: Altaf Hussain Wani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Senior APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani while paying eulogizing tributes to veteran Kashmiri leader late Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his first martyrdom anniversary, has said that the deceased leader's legacy continues to dominate political life in Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Mr. Wani said that Geelani was a towering personality and an internationally recognised veteran Kashmiri leader who spent all his life in advocating the Kashmiris' legitimate right-the right to self-determination.

Terming him as one of Kashmir's most revered and tenacious Hurriyat leaders, the APHC leader said, "Geelani Sahib was respected for the refinement of his personality, dedication and unwavering commitment to his mission, he said, adding that he won accolades from people within and outside Kashmir even by his critics and political adversaries.

"The deceased leader was an ideologue and a strong proponent of Kashmiris' right to self-determination, his life long struggle and sacrifices for Kashmir cause will serve as a beacon light for coming generations, who believe in the principle of justice, freedom and human rights", Wani said.

Reiterating Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing movement to its logical end, he said that the best way to pay the tribute to Syed Ali Geelani was to uphold his mission and follow the proud legacy he had left behind.

"The legacy of SAS Geelani continues to dominate political life in Kashmir", Wani said adding that India must take a leaf out of Kashmir's history that it cannot suppress their legitimate political struggle by the dint of force or putting them in jails.

Stressing the need for resolving Kashmir dispute peacefully, he said it was high time that India should shun its repressive policies and create a congenial atmosphere for resolving the lingering dispute peacefully.

